Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

