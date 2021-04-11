TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAlta by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

