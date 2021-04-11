Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $169.62 and last traded at $169.55, with a volume of 821440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First American Bank grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.