TitanSwap Price Tops $2.21 on Top Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 18% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $117.96 million and $13.77 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

