TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0146

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $820,216.75 and $15.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $823.74 or 0.01369900 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.