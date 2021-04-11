Tidal Finance Price Down 21.2% This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $1.77 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

