TheStreet Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

