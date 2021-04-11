The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

