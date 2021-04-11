The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $436.50 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $436.50 million and $96.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00174411 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.