The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RMR opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in The RMR Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 48,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

