The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWC. TD Securities lowered their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.85. The North West has a 52-week low of C$22.40 and a 52-week high of C$37.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.87%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

