The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at CIBC

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The North West has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

