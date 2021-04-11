The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,286 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,563 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 331.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.