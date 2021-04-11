The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,875 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.78 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.