The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.94. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

