The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $498,000 Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPEL were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,485. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

