The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $476,000 Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.