The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.36 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

