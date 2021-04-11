The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $113.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

