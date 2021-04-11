The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of NOW worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

DNOW opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

