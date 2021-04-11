The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 394.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

