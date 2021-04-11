The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.37 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.