The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.33 ($110.98).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €90.25 ($106.18) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.28 and its 200-day moving average is €82.34.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

