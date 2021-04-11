The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $208.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.80.

LHX stock opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6,932.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

