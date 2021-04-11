The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of CMC opened at $29.63 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,904,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

