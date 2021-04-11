The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Jonathon Peter Pither Buys 4,700 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

Jonathon Peter Pither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

ALU stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 198 ($2.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.18 million and a PE ratio of 14.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

