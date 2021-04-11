Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $6.78 on Friday, reaching $677.02. 21,437,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,054,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $672.34 and a 200-day moving average of $624.06. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

