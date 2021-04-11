TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

