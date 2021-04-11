Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

ERIC stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

