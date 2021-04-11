TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462 in the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

