Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

HZNP stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

