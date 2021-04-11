Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CREE opened at $111.02 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

