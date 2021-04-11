Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Hershey by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

