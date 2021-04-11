Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

NYSE CW opened at $124.85 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.