Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

