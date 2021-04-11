Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.