Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.61 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

