TD Securities Trims AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Target Price to $22.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACUIF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

