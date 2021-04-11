TD Securities Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Roots from C$1.25 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. Roots has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

