TD Securities Cuts AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$22.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.89 million and a P/E ratio of 187.16. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.