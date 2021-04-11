Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tata Motors has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

