Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $205.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

