Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

