Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.4% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

