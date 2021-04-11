T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $18.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $11.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $78.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $80.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $135.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

