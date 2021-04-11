Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. Syneos Health has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

