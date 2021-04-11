Swipe One Day Trading Volume Tops $434.92 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00008380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $429.29 million and approximately $434.92 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

