Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $389,550.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.