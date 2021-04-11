SVB Leerink Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $56.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

