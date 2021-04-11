SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $65,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.69. 287,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

